Milwaukee County outdoor pool, splash pad season begins early June
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks officials announced on Thursday, May 19 that the 2022 summer pool season will begin in June with the opening of five splash pads, nine wading pools and four outdoor pools. Those include:
- Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park
- Sheridan Park Pool
- Wilson Park Pool
- McCarty Park Pool
Milwaukee County Parks has also partnered with Milwaukee Recreation to offer lifeguard prep, open swim and lap swim times, at six Milwaukee Recreation sites:
- Marshall High School
- Vincent High School
- MKE High School of the Arts
- North Division High School
- Hamilton High School
- Washington High School
After six months of efforts to recruit lifeguards, which included raising hourly wages and adding summer bonuses, the trend, unfortunately, remained the same – a decline in the number of applicants for lifeguard positions. This season only 60 lifeguards have been hired, far short of the 200 needed.
One final chance to become a Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard has been added. The express session, ideal for strong swimmers, will take place Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. each night, at Pulaski Indoor Pool. Applicants will need to take part in the training sessions each day, and pass a test on Saturday, May 28 at 8 a.m. The hourly rate for lifeguards for the 2022 season to between $16.14 and $22 -- depending on position and associated certifications.
Due to ongoing staffing and funding challenges, all other pools and water parks will remain closed this summer. No lifeguards will be posted at Bradford Beach again this summer, and the beach at McKinley Park will remain closed while the safety study on dangerous rip currents continues.
Water park, pool, splash pad dates
Water Park
- Schulz Aquatic at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug 20
Deep Well Outdoor Pools
- Sheridan Park, Cudahy. June 18-Aug. 20
- Wilson Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
- McCarty Park, West Allis. June 18-Aug. 20
Splash Pads
- Madison Park, Wauwatosa. June 11-Aug. 13
- Moody Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13
- Gordon Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
- Carver Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
- Dineen Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
Wading Pools
- Cooper Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13
- Smith Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13
- Humboldt Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13.
- Wedgewood Park, Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13
- West Milwaukee Park, West Milwaukee. June 11-Aug. 13
- Hales Corners Park, Hales Corners. June 11-Aug. 13
- La Follette Park, West Allis, June 18-Aug. 20
- Lindsay Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
- Sherman Park, Milwaukee. June 18-Aug. 20
- Wading Pools managed by the city of Milwaukee
County Beaches (no lifeguards)
- Doctors Park, Fox Point
- Bradford Beach, Milwaukee
- Grant Park, South Milwaukee