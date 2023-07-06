Milwaukee County medical examiner seeks family of Javier Villalon

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is looking for the family of 48-year-old Javier Villalon – he may also use the alias Jose Franco.

He is described as 5'3" tall, 150 pounds, with a last known address in the area of 11th and Walker in Milwaukee.

Javier was pronounced dead on May 15, 2023. The death is not suspicious.

Anyone having information is asked to please call 414-223-1200.