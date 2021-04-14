Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County kicks off beer garden season at South Shore Terrace

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s South Shore Terrace beer garden opens for the season

Milwaukee County kicked off the beer garden season at the South Shore Terrace on Wednesday, April 14.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County kicked off the beer garden season at the South Shore Terrance on Wednesday, April 14. 

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was joined by County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith and Molson-Coors Wisconsin General Manager Dan Idstein for the occasion.

The South Shore Terrace Beer Garden will now be open seven days a week and staffed by the Milwaukee County Parks Department.

Milwaukee County's beer garden season kicks off at South Shore Terrace in Bay View

Milwaukee County's beer garden season kicks off at South Shore Terrace in Bay View

The South Shore is known for its 20 tap lines, award-winning food, and great views of Lake Michigan. Beer Garden operations will be COVID-19 safe in accordance with state and local public health guidelines. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The revenues from beer gardens like the South Shore Terrace are important to keep the park system operating. Officials say South Shore Terrace alone is expected to generate close to $1 million in revenues for 2021. 

Police seek suspects following burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners
slideshow

Police seek suspects following burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners

The Hales Corners Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Tobacco Xpress on Friday, April 9.

Kohl&#8217;s Corp. names 3 new directors in deal with activist investors
slideshow

Kohl&#8217;s Corp. names 3 new directors in deal with activist investors

Kohl’s Corp. says it's adding three independent members to its board of directors as part of an agreement it struck with a key activist investor group that has been fighting to exert more control.