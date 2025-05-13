Milwaukee County judge hearing looms; defense attorney at federal court

article

Fed prosecutors to present criminal case

What we know:

Mercedes de la Rosa, a state public defense attorney who represented the man at the center of the case, entered the federal courthouse Tuesday morning, May 13.

De la Rosa previously represented 29-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who is charged by state prosecutors in a misdemeanor battery case. Flores-Ruiz was in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan’s courtroom on April 18 for a hearing in the case.

Eduardo Flores Ruiz

Federal filings say Dugan was made aware that federal agents were present outside her courtroom to arrest Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican national previously removed from the U.S. in 2013, according to federal filings.

Filings say Dugan left the bench and told the agents to go to the chief judge’s office down the hall. While there, federal prosecutors say a courtroom deputy told investigators Dugan returned to the bench and was "pushing" Flores-Ruiz’ case through.

Hannah Dugan at a Milwaukee Bar Association judicial candidates forum (February 2012)

Federal prosecutors say Dugan then later escorted Flores-Ruiz through a jury door, and then told de la Rosa she and her client two should leave through the back door of the courtroom.

According to federal prosecutors, Flores-Ruiz re-entered the public hallway, where they were spotted by two DEA agents. The agents said they watched Flores-Ruiz and de la Rosa walk "briskly" towards an elevator bank on the opposite end of the floor from Dugan’s courtroom and rode the elevator down to the first floor along with one of the agents. Filings say Flores-Ruiz was later arrested by federal agents, outside the courthouse, after a short foot chase.

Charges against Dugan

What we know:

A week later, federal prosecutors charged Dugan by federal complaint with obstructing or impeding a federal agency, and concealing Flores-Ruiz to avoid discovery and arrest.

Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25, and brought before a federal magistrate judge that morning.

What they're saying:

"Your Honor, we do intend to present this matter to the grand jury on a date to be determined," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Brown Watzka, during Dugan’s initial appearance last month, noting Dugan’s next court appearance could be converted to an arraignment and plea hearing if a grand jury were to return a bill of indictment in the case.

Dig deeper:

The secretive grand jury process consists of 16 to 23 members where a federal prosecutor presents evidence to determine if there is probable cause to believe a crime was committed by an individual.

Dugan’s defense team includes former US solicitor general Paul Clement and former Eastern District U.S. attorney Steven Biskupic.



The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan, indefinitely, after she was arrested and charged. Retired circuit court judge and former prosecutor David Feiss was brought in to handle Dugan’s calendar.

Last week, Feiss granted de la Rosa’s motion to withdraw as Flores-Ruiz’ defense attorney in the county criminal case for a conflict of interest. Flores-Ruiz has since been indicted by a federal grand jury of re-entering the US after being previously deported.