Milwaukee County Judge Dugan trial: Supporters rally outside court

The trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has brought the debate over national immigration rights to Milwaukee's backyard.

Immigration debate

What we know:

Dozens of people gathered at the footsteps of the Federal Courthouse building on Thursday evening, Dec. 11, to support Judge Dugan. Organizers called it an interfaith vigil.

The show of support is one of two planned demonstrations. The second is expected to happen on Monday, for day one of Dugan's trial.

Organizers of the event include immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera. They tell FOX6 News their focus is to spread a message of justice.

What they're saying:

Other participants said it is about making sure everyone is safe in the community .

"It's really important to me that some of these places be free of fear. If we need to come and testify at court, we should do that free of fear. If we need to go to a school, we should do that free of free. If we want to go to church, we should do that free of fear," said Desiree Pointer Mace.

FOX6 News has not seen any organized protests against Judge Dugan on Thursday night. But Milwaukee County Republican Party Chairman Hilario Deleon issued the following statement on Thursday:

"The Republican Party of Milwaukee County is aware of the ongoing protest activity in support of Judge Hannah Dugan. Based on the video evidence and public reports, it is many’s belief that Judge Dugan bears responsibility for the actions that led to her current legal situation. Judicial activism has become a serious plague on our nation, and when decisions are driven by ideology rather than the rule of law, it is the public—not the political class—who pays the price.

"It is a shame that Judge Dugan allowed an illegal immigrant to hide and flee from federal law enforcement. According to federal authorities, the individual at the center of this case was not some harmless bystander, but a previously deported offender facing serious charges and wanted again by immigration officials. A judge’s first duty is to protect the safety of the community and uphold the law, not to help dangerous individuals evade it. When a member of the judiciary uses the power and access of the bench to shield a violent offender from federal agents, it sends a devastating message: that politics and activism matter more than the safety of Milwaukee families.

"Judge Dugan brought this situation upon herself, and accountability is not optional simply because a judge is involved. Just because someone is wearing a black robe and granted the authority to judge their fellow citizens does not mean they themselves are above the law. No individual—regardless of title, position, or political connections—is above the law.

"We respect the right of individuals to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. However, we strongly urge all protesters to remain peaceful and to refrain from any attempt, whether through intimidation, disruption, or public pressure, to interfere with or sway the judgment of the jury. The integrity of the jury system must be protected from political theatrics, media campaigns, or street activism designed to tilt the scales.

"Milwaukee County deserves a justice system rooted in fairness, accountability, and the rule of law, not left-wing judicial activism. We trust that the judicial process will move forward appropriately, based on the facts and the law, and without interference."

