Milwaukee County Judge Dugan arrested; Forward Latino to hold news conf.

The Brief Leaders from "Forward Latino" will hold a news conference Monday condemning the arrest of a Milwaukee County judge. Judge Hannah Dugan faces charges for helping a undocumented man avoid U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Agents. Supporters for Dugan came out Saturday in unison. They marched in front of the FBI Milwaukee Division building in St. Francis, trying to send a message.



Latino activists will hold a news conference on Monday, April 28 condemning the recent arrest of a Milwaukee County judge. Forward Latino will gather outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse at 11 a.m. to denounce the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan.

The backstory:

Investigators say she helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and escape from her courtroom. Court records show she heard ICE agents were in the hallway.

She reportedly sent the agents who said they had an administrative warrant for Flores-Ruiz to the chief judge's office down the hall.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say when she came back, she ushered Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out of court through a non-public hallway.

Related article

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley said starting on Monday, April 28, all of Dugan’s calendar will be covered by a reserve judge.

Dugan has served as a circuit court judge since 2016 and won re-election in 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Weekend protests

What we know:

Hundreds came out to show support for Milwaukee County judge Hannah Dugan on Saturday, April 26.

They marched in front of the FBI Milwaukee Division building in St. Francis, trying to send a message.

Related article

"Thank you so much, Judge Dugan, but just for doing your damn job," said Alan Chovoya with Freedom Road Socialist Organization.