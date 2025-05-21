Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Jail inmate death; Waukesha County deputies investigating

By
Published  May 21, 2025 10:44pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee County Jail

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old male inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail experienced a medical emergency and died on Wednesday night, May 21.
    • Multiple officers and supervisors responded and began lifesaving measures, including two Narcan deployments.
    • The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death.

MILWAUKEE - An inmate died at the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday, May 21.

Medical emergency

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old man experienced a medical emergency Wednesday evening around 7:41 p.m.

Around 7:41 p.m., the MCSO said a correctional officer conducting a housing unit inspection was alerted by an occupant that his cellmate appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress. The officer declared a medical emergency. 

Multiple officers and supervisors then responded and began lifesaving measures, including two Narcan deployments.

Dig deeper:

At about 7:51 p.m., emergency personnel from the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and continued lifesaving measures.

The man was pronounced deceased at 8:19 p.m.

The MCSO said the man was booked into custody in late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

What's next:

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death.

MilwaukeeNews