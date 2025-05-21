Milwaukee County Jail inmate death; Waukesha County deputies investigating
MILWAUKEE - An inmate died at the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday, May 21.
Medical emergency
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old man experienced a medical emergency Wednesday evening around 7:41 p.m.
Around 7:41 p.m., the MCSO said a correctional officer conducting a housing unit inspection was alerted by an occupant that his cellmate appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress. The officer declared a medical emergency.
Multiple officers and supervisors then responded and began lifesaving measures, including two Narcan deployments.
Dig deeper:
At about 7:51 p.m., emergency personnel from the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and continued lifesaving measures.
The man was pronounced deceased at 8:19 p.m.
The MCSO said the man was booked into custody in late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
What's next:
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office provided information.