Milwaukee County Jail inmate death; Waukesha County deputies investigating

The Brief A 33-year-old male inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail experienced a medical emergency and died on Wednesday night, May 21. Multiple officers and supervisors responded and began lifesaving measures, including two Narcan deployments. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death.



An inmate died at the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday, May 21.

Medical emergency

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old man experienced a medical emergency Wednesday evening around 7:41 p.m.

Around 7:41 p.m., the MCSO said a correctional officer conducting a housing unit inspection was alerted by an occupant that his cellmate appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress. The officer declared a medical emergency.

Multiple officers and supervisors then responded and began lifesaving measures, including two Narcan deployments.

Dig deeper:

At about 7:51 p.m., emergency personnel from the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and continued lifesaving measures.

The man was pronounced deceased at 8:19 p.m.

The MCSO said the man was booked into custody in late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

What's next:

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death.