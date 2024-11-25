Milwaukee County Jail deaths; families of Brieon Green, Cilivea Thyrion speak

The Brief The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the families of Brieon Green and Cilivea Thyrion held a press conference on Monday, Nov. 25. Brieon Green died inside the Milwaukee County Jail in 2022. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell. On Dec. 16, 2022, 20-year-old Cilivea Thyrion died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.



The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the families of Brieon Green and Cilivea Thyrion held a news conference on Monday, Nov. 25 in response to the Creative Corrections Jail audit report of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Brieon Green died inside the Milwaukee County Jail in 2022. Less than three hours after Green was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022.

Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Cilivea Thyrion died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail. The medical examiner’s office said she died by suicide from choking on parts of a diaper.

Thyrion was on suicide watch at the time for trying to eat other inedible objects.

At one point, Thyrion called for help and officers say she gestured to her neck as if she couldn't breathe. Officers went in and used the Heimlich maneuver, but she quickly became unresponsive.

Per the report, Thyrion was later pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office statement on the audit:

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) acknowledges the completion of Creative Corrections’ recent audit of the Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ) at the behest of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The audit both praises MCSO for its efforts in operating a busy, metro detention facility and recommends improvements for the safety and wellbeing of jail occupants and employees, alike. MCSO fully cooperated with the audit and had begun implementing several of the report’s recommendations — some up to two years before the audit was commissioned or completed. Other changes proposed in the audit are now underway. Among other matters, the audit addressed occupant suicides. MCSO looks forward to communicating openly with the County Board, as we implement workable, meaningful, positive changes at the MCJ."