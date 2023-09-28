Milwaukee County Jail conditions; committee of supervisors weigh in

The Milwaukee County Jail and the issues facing it were front and center Thursday, Sept. 28 as Milwaukee County supervisors met to further understand a recent jail conditions report.

"I think the whole system needs change," said Kerrie Hirte, mother of Cilivea Thyrion.

Thyrion died in the Milwaukee County Jail in December 2022.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney cleared the correctional officers of wrongdoing in the death. Thyrion was on suicide watch. As such, instead of being given feminine products, she was given an adult diaper – and Thyrion ingested parts of it.

"Now they are no longer watching over her. God is watching over her, and they are watching over me," Hirte said.

It was part of a continued discussion about the jail and its issues – this time, before a committee of all the supervisors.

"We are not on an island, not lacking oversight. We are lacking staff. We are lacking human beings to work, to watch the individuals in the jail, and our staff members are getting tired," said Aaron Dobson, Inspector for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The jail is short more than 100 correctional officers and sergeants. Coupled with low pay, people jailed for serious charges, many with mental illness, and no control on how many people are brought in each day…

"We manage the best we can every day, and it is a struggle," Dobson said.

"Where do we need to be for correctional officer pay to properly staff our jails, so people stop dying?" asked Supervisor Peter Burgelis.

"So, if we don’t get to $33 an hour, we are going worse off than we are now," Dobson said.

The jail has seen six in-custody deaths in the last 14 months. In August, 27 inmates barricaded themselves protesting jail conditions.

Supervisors said more resources need to be put towards mental health treatment – as well as competitive staff pay.

"If we really want to make a difference, we are going to have to make a big financial commitment to solve this problem," said Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman.

What that might look like will be a topic of conversation in the coming weeks and months.