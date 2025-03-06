Milwaukee County Jail conditions audit; town hall held for citizens

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office answered questions about the Milwaukee County Jail audit at a town hall meeting. The 42-page audit completed last October outlined issues with overcrowding, mental health, suicide watch and more. The sheriff said there will be more town halls in the future.



A recent audit of the Milwaukee County Jail found serious issues with safety.

What we know:

On Thursday, March 6, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office answered questions about the audit at a town hall meeting, months after they faced scrutiny. It was held at the Clinton Rose Senior Center.

The 42-page audit completed last October outlined issues with overcrowding, mental health, suicide watch, staffing and a lack of oversight. The audience wrote down questions and had them read by a moderator.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Denita Ball said there has not been an in-custody death in the last year and a half, and there have been no suicides in the last two years.

"It was an opportunity for the public to know, hey, we’re taking this audit seriously and this is what we’ve done thus far," Ball said.

The sheriff said while there has been progress, there has been one big hurdle.

"It’s going to cost a lot of money, and we know that," Ball said.

A challenge she is hopeful to overcome.

What's next:

The sheriff said there will be more town halls in the future. She said that one may be more interactive with the public.