Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers.
Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
For more information, text CHANGEMAKER to 1-866-376-2487 or go to jobs.milwaukeecounty.org.