Milwaukee County fatal crash; 1 dead, northbound highway lanes closed

One person is dead after a crash near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating near the Howell Ave tunnel. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

Police said a bicyclist heading north in the tunnel fell off the bike into oncoming traffic and was struck, killing him.

At Wisconsin Highway 38, all northbound lanes are closed due to the crash, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It remains under investigation.

MPD said the driver of the vehicle that struck him cooperated with police.