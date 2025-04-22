Milwaukee County early childhood intervention programs; raising awareness
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at Penfield Children’s Center on Tuesday, April 22 to bring awareness to the importance of early childhood intervention programs, specifically birth to 3 programs.
A news release says these federally mandated programs serve 13,200 children across the state of Wisconsin, setting children up for success throughout their lives, reducing the need for costly special education services, and improving a child’s readiness for kindergarten.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the office of the Milwaukee County Executive.