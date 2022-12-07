Milwaukee County drug arrests, freeway traffic stop

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said two "possible drug dealers" were arrested after a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on westbound I-94 near Hawley Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. The deputy learned both men inside the vehicle – a 20-year-old driver and 29-year-old passenger – had suspended driver's licenses.

While waiting for a tow truck to impound the vehicle, because it could not be legally operated, the sheriff's office said a deputy searched it and found oxycodone, cocaine, scales, five cellphones and a box of "sandwich" bags.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, criminal charges against the men include possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/deliver Schedule II narcotics.