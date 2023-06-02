Milwaukee County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver fled

article

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy suffered injuries during a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on Friday, June 2. Officials say the deputy was briefly dragged, which caused her scrapes and bruises.

The deputy was dragged when the driver in the vehicle fled the scene. A pickup truck seen on a flatbed truck was struck by the fleeing stolen vehicle, a deputy told FOX6 News.

Around 12:45 p.m., officials say the fleeing vehicle was later located by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police. It was abandoned in an alley near Providence and Cambridge. A male passenger was taken into custody, and a firearm was found in the vehicle. The driver is still being sought.

The traffic stop was initially prompted after Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras alerted deputies to the stolen vehicle in the Northpoint parking lot near the Milwaukee lakefront.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department, and Bayside Police Department are involved in the search for the driver of the stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.