2 crashes on I-41 near Burleigh Street; semi hit battalion vehicle

article

The Brief Two separate crashes temporarily closed lanes on I-41 NB at Burleigh on Tuesday morning. One of the crashes involved a semi-truck and a Battalion 5 vehicle. All the people involved in the first crash were checked by the firefighters and transported if requested.



Two separate crashes snarled traffic on northbound I-41 between North Avenue and Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa overnight.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Wauwtosa Fire Department was dispatched to the area of I-41 and North Avenue for a crash.

While crews were at the scene of that crash, a semi-truck lost control and hit a Battalion 5 vehicle with the chief in the driver’s seat. The Battalion 5 vehicle was in a "blocking position" for the firefighters tending to the people involved in the initial accident.

There was also a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy vehicle behind the Battalion 5 vehicle to aid in diverting traffic away from the emergency scene.

All the people involved in the first crash were checked by the firefighters and transported if requested.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department Battalion Chief was transported to Froedtert Hospital with injuries. The Battalion Chief was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.