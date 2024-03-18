Milwaukee County crash hot spots, city leaders using new tool

Reckless driving wreaks havoc on roads and freeways across Milwaukee County.

People say in certain hot spots there are crashes every day, and city leaders are now tracking them with a new public tool.

Santana Grady lives on North 76th Street near Bobolink Avenue. She parks her car there every day.

A typical Milwaukee intersection

"When I got to the door, I turned around and that's when I heard the collision," she said.

She turns around and sees a First Student school bus in her front yard, and the back of her and her husband's car is smashed in.

The crash scene near 76th & Bobolink

"This is devastating, that was our means of transportation right there," said Jermain Gholson.

Milwaukee police say the school bus driver became distracted and hit Grady's car.

Grady says she sees accidents on 76th Street once a week.

"Please slow down, Milwaukee, slow down," Grady added.

Milwaukee leaders hope to stop crashes like this. They are now tracking them using a publicly-released dashboard.

It shows where crashes happen, and who they happen to. Right now, the county averages about 81 traffic deaths each year.

The next step for county leaders is to focus on crash hot spots.

In Milwaukee, that includes Capitol Drive, 76th Street and Layton Avenue.

"It’s crazy every day you see high speed chases, car accidents, hit and runs," said Joshua Ramsey, Store Owner of Nu2u Appliances.

He and Sammarcos Rodriguez work at the store, which is at the intersection at 51st, Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac.

"It is crazy people drive fast," said Rodriguez.

A Milwaukee intersection

As Grady looks at the damage to her car, she hopes the city will find a way to make the streets safer. "Do whatever it takes because people are losing their loved ones left and ride from motor vehicle accidents."

Milwaukee County leaders say this dashboard is part of a 3-phase process.

The second phase will start next year when they will focus on those crash hot spots. They currently use law enforcement data for the dashboard.

They plan to get EMS data as well.

To check out the dashboard, click here.