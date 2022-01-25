Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County COVID update on virus spread, mask allocation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County officials provided an update on Tuesday, Jan. 25 regarding new information and developments related to the COVID-19 public health crisis and emergency response efforts.

Tuesday's briefing was expected to have updates about the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County COVID-19 data, the County mask allocation from DHS, the current state of the pandemic and impacts of COVID-19 on youth physical and mental health.

This is a developing story.

