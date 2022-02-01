Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID vaccine incentive; $100 gift cards available

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:12PM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department will launch a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program beginning Thursday, Feb. 3.

Any eligible person 5 years old and older who receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any Milwaukee Health Department vaccination clinic will receive a $100 gift card on site, while supplies last.

 Currently, only 56.5% of city of Milwaukee residents in that age group have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 250,000 Milwaukee residents are eligible for this incentive.

"Vaccination remains our strongest tool against the COVID-19 virus," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. "It is heartbreaking to continue to see people lose their lives to COVID-19 when they could have been protected by the vaccine. We hope that this incentive will help those who are on the fence make the life-saving decision to get vaccinated."

The Milwaukee Health Department has 1,000 gift cards available on a first-come basis at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, Menomonee Valley Site and any mobile vaccination clinic. Hours and locations for health centers and full schedule of mobile clinics is available at Milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

