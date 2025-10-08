Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo' returns for 2 weekends; tickets on sale

article

The Brief It’s spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo as Boo at the Zoo returns for two weekends. Guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume to take in the fun, "not-so-scary" activities October 17-19 and 24-26. Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry and are now on sale.



The Milwaukee County Zoo will host "Boo at the Zoo" – a "not so scary" Halloween event – from October 17-19 and 24-26.

Boo at the Zoo

What we know:

Boo at the Zoo, features family-friendly activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, live pumpkin-carving demos, light shows, Creatures of the Night animal talks, plus much more!

Costumes for all ages are encouraged but not required.

"Please remember this is a family-friendly event; we ask that all costumes are appropriate for small children and are delightful, not frightful," the zoo said in a news release.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tickets & Parking

Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable and honored only for the specific evening for which they were purchased.

Parking is included in the ticket price — a $15 value.

Adults: $17

Juniors (ages 3 to 12): $15

Children (2 and under): Free

Zoo Pass discount: 15% discount with code trick and member number

What you can do:

For additional Boo at the Zoo information visit https://milwaukeezoo.org .

Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry and are now on sale at milwaukeezoo.org .