Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo' returns for 2 weekends; tickets on sale

Published  October 8, 2025 11:26am CDT
The Brief

    • It’s spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo as Boo at the Zoo returns for two weekends.
    • Guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume to take in the fun, "not-so-scary" activities October 17-19 and 24-26.
    • Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry and are now on sale.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo will host "Boo at the Zoo" – a "not so scary" Halloween event – from October 17-19 and 24-26.

Boo at the Zoo

What we know:

Boo at the Zoo, features family-friendly activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, live pumpkin-carving demos, light shows, Creatures of the Night animal talks, plus much more!

Costumes for all ages are encouraged but not required. 

"Please remember this is a family-friendly event; we ask that all costumes are appropriate for small children and are delightful, not frightful," the zoo said in a news release. 

Tickets & Parking

Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable and honored only for the specific evening for which they were purchased. 

  • Parking is included in the ticket price — a $15 value.
  • Adults: $17
  • Juniors (ages 3 to 12): $15
  • Children (2 and under): Free
  • Zoo Pass discount: 15% discount with code trick and member number

What you can do:

For additional Boo at the Zoo information visit https://milwaukeezoo.org.

Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry and are now on sale at milwaukeezoo.org.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Zoo. 

