Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo' returns for 2 weekends; tickets on sale
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo will host "Boo at the Zoo" – a "not so scary" Halloween event – from October 17-19 and 24-26.
Boo at the Zoo
What we know:
Boo at the Zoo, features family-friendly activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, live pumpkin-carving demos, light shows, Creatures of the Night animal talks, plus much more!
Costumes for all ages are encouraged but not required.
"Please remember this is a family-friendly event; we ask that all costumes are appropriate for small children and are delightful, not frightful," the zoo said in a news release.
Tickets & Parking
Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable and honored only for the specific evening for which they were purchased.
- Parking is included in the ticket price — a $15 value.
- Adults: $17
- Juniors (ages 3 to 12): $15
- Children (2 and under): Free
- Zoo Pass discount: 15% discount with code trick and member number
What you can do:
For additional Boo at the Zoo information visit https://milwaukeezoo.org.
Pre-purchased tickets are required for entry and are now on sale at milwaukeezoo.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Zoo.