False endorsement claim; Milwaukee County board race controversy

The race for a seat on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors heats up after questions over endorsements on campaign materials.

Almost a week from Election Day, it might just be a sign of the times.

Danelle Kenney is a local realtor running for Milwaukee County Supervisor in District 9, which covers the county's southwest corner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Her first race hasn't come without drama.

"[It] came as kind of a, 'whoa,' a shock I would say," she said. "On the other hand, I'm also not surprised. It's politics."

And it's all over a recent mailer from the incumbent candidate, Patti Logsdon. It seemed like standard campaign material, until a listed endorsement spoke up.

"Well, I will call it a total misunderstanding," Logsdon said.

Dan Thielen is superintendent of the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District. He's also president of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce.

Thielen sent chamber members an email, saying he never endorsed Logsdon and that he was "extremely upset" that she used his name.

Logsdon told FOX6 News he endorsed her during a conversation at a chamber meeting, and he didn’t equate that to an official endorsement.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It was a total shock to me. Very unprofessional of the group, because these people are my friends," Logsdon said. "Several of them called me up, because I am known to have character and integrity, cause that matters to me. Greatly."

As a nonpartisan race heats up, just before voters will decide, Thielen declined to comment further.

FOX6 News reached out to every other person listed on Logsdon’s mailer. Everyone that responded confirmed they had endorsed her.