Milwaukee County Board chairwoman reflects on racial equity work

Marcelia Nicholson, chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, is reflecting after a year as the board's head.

"Despite the fiscal challenges that we face at Milwaukee County, we’re able to reinvest in community services that people really care about, including an omnibus amendment that I sponsored that put about $3 million into housing, youth services, into senior services," said Nicholson.

Nicholson added she is also proud of her work to achieve racial equity.

"It’s so important that we keep our eye on the public services and the resources our community needs and to level the playing field," Nicholson said.

The chairwoman said work has continued after the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared racism a public health crisis in 2019.

"A year later in 2020, we put forth a strategic plan to make sure that we can achieve that through an advisory task force, through the department hires, through the way we treat our customers, our community members and also our staff members," Nicholson said.

Marcelia Nicholson, chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Nicholson stresses the importance of community engagement. One way she does that is through her Facebook page, where she offers a series called "Chat with the Chairwoman."

"I’m happy for the viewership that we receive and for all the comments and engagement that we get on those important topics."

Nicholson said growing up as an Afro-Latina in Milwaukee, she always looked forward to Juneteenth – and the county will be represented at Saturday's celebration.

"We would love for folks to stop by and see us and just learn how to engage with us and to hear about what’s important to them," said Nicholson.

Nicholson is hosting a chat Wednesday night, June 16 on her Facebook page. The topic is celebrating Black activism and comments and questions are welcome.

