Milwaukee County affordable housing; $18M in approved ARPA funds

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed major legislation on Monday, July 11 approved unanimously by the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Task Force and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors appropriating $18 million to fund affordable housing developments and foreclosure rehabilitation projects for residents-in-need.

A news release says the Milwaukee County legislation seeks to leverage $15 million in federal ARPA dollars to increase the supply of affordable housing in Milwaukee County, especially its suburban communities. The funds would primarily be used as gap financing for projects that have identified other sources of funding, including Low Income Housing Tax Credits, to be used as leverage.

The action also provides $3 million to rehabilitate tax foreclosed homes in Milwaukee County’s suburbs. Milwaukee County administers all Milwaukee County tax foreclosures located outside the City of Milwaukee through its Office of the Treasurer. The bill’s goal is to ensure that the homes are sold and put back on the tax rolls, and that a vast majority of the homes are targeted for homeownership, specifically for first-time homebuyers and Milwaukee County residents, not out-of-state investors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.