Milwaukee County affordable housing development, $10M for projects

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, March 7 signed legislation to execute nearly $10 million in affordable housing contracts.

The projects are part of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated toward expanding affordable housing opportunities throughout the county. Crowley made the announcement along with municipal leaders, affordable housing advocates, and Milwaukee County Housing Division officials.

In 2022, Milwaukee County said it would invest millions of ARPA funds into projects developing affordable housing in county suburbs. The resolution, signed Tuesday, executes funding for projects planned as "market rate projects to ensure they include affordable housing." The county executive's office also said the funds come with "deed restrictions to maintain the affordable housing inventory for at least 20 years."

The county said Tuesday's action will assist with funding affordable housing for the following developments:

Scott Crawford, Inc. and J. Jeffers & Co. creating 82 affordable rental units in the city of South Milwaukee

Cornerstone Village creating 17 affordable rental units in the village of Wauwatosa

MSP Real Estate, Inc. creating 56 affordable rental units in the village of Wauwatosa

Jewish Family Services, Inc. creating 56 affordable rental units in the village of Brown Deer

Statement from Crowley:

"Over three years ago, I declared it my intention to diversify neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee County and end our infamous association with some of the most segregated communities in the nation. For generations, county residents have been prevented from securing affordable housing due to discrimination at all levels of government, discrimination in the home finance industry, and the prejudiced attitudes of a small, but fervent group of residents.

"Thanks to partners at the municipal, state, and federal levels we are reversing generations of neglect and taking significant steps toward our goals to transform Milwaukee County neighborhoods."

Statement from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin):

"Affordable housing can be the difference between staying healthy, keeping a job, and having access to economic opportunity, or experiencing homelessness.

"I supported the American Rescue Plan because it is helping communities across Wisconsin build back stronger from the pandemic, and I am proud this investment will help more of our neighbors find affordable housing while increasing equity across the county."

Statement from James Mathy, Milwaukee County Housing administrator:

"Milwaukee County’s Housing Division continues to lead by example on executing the County Executive’s wholistic vision of health which includes safe and affordable housing for residents.

"In the last three years we’ve invested over $60 million in federal funds to keep vulnerable residents in their homes throughout the pandemic. In 2023, we’re excited to see more affordable housing developments take shape in communities across the county – including a transformational development in the King Park neighborhood where we partnered with local developers to build 120 affordable homes."