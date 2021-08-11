Milwaukee cooling centers available amid high temps

article

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Southeastern Wisconsin today, August 11, from 12 until 7 p.m. with anticipated heat index values up to 102 degrees.

When temperatures reach dangerous levels, it’s important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe.

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends the following:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to take a drink of water.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and a hat.

Find shade if you have to be outdoors.

Avoid high-energy activities such as strenuous exercise.

Take cool showers/baths to help lower your body temperature.

Avoid using your oven when possible to prevent creating excess heat in your home

Check in on family members and neighbors, especially those who are high-risk.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

Take care of your pets. Do not leave pets in closed cars, be aware of the effect pavement temperatures have on your pet’s paws, and ensure pets have plenty of water available.

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider visiting public air-conditioned spaces, such as local cooling centers

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

More information, including a list of available cooling centers and public pools, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/health/cooling-sites.