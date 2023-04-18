Milwaukee convenience store loses license over video, shows marijuana use

A Milwaukee business will lose its license for what was going on inside. People inside were dancing, smoking, and waving guns.

The convenience store sells drinks, snacks, and food. On Tuesday, April 18, the Milwaukee Common Council voted not to renew the licenses for Chambers East Food Market.

Chambers East Food Market

Common Council members said people in a video were seen drinking and smoking marijuana while flashing gang signs. The 30-minute video was shot inside the convenience store. That's according to police, Common Council leaders, and the store's attorney.

"When the incident took place, and I’m not trying to minimize what happened in the video, my client was in India, addressing some family issues and health issues," said Michael Maistelman, attorney representing the store.

The Common Council weighed the store's food and alcohol license, which expires on Friday.

"Enough is enough. This crap has to stop and the fact that it was so blatant in camera, a firearm with a silencer," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s not far to believe that a shooting could happen. That something much worse could happen because all the pieces are right there," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

The attorney representing the store urged the council to renew the license – and offer a lesser punishment. He also said they are raising an issue that the client did not get a copy of the video before the Licensing Committee met in March. He said the follows progressive discipline – other steps before revoking a license – and none were given in this case.

Attorney Maistelman blamed the licensee's brother for allowing the actions in the video.

"The agent’s brother who caused these problems, and they were problems, is going to be selling the building and getting out of that business. He’s the one that caused these problems," Maistelman said.

The Common Council voted not to renew the store's license.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We have to get rid of these damn firearms and anyone who thinks its fun or things it’s cool, you have no place in this city," Borkowski said.

Chambers East Food Market

The store owner's attorney tells FOX6 News they are looking at all of their options – including going to court.