Milwaukee's Company Brewing closes its doors in Riverwest neighborhood

article

Company Brewing in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood announced on social media Tuesday, May 28 that it is closing its doors after nine years in business.

The owners and operators of the brewery and restaurant wrote the following in their Facebook post:

"…our little business on the corner of Center and Fratney has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are thankful for every minute of it. You all brought this space to life in ways beyond our biggest dreams of what it could mean to be in the 'Company' of other people. We take pride in the countless beers, celebrations, events, shows, and everyday interactions that our space has hosted. But most importantly, we are grateful for the wealth of joyous energy our community brought us when y'all walked through our doors."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Company Brewing did not mention why the business is shutting down.