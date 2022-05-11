Milwaukee community development project: $5M investment by state

article

Wisconsin is planning a $5 million investment to support economic growth and community development in Milwaukee’s near west side.

A news release from the office of Gov. Tony Evers says the investment will help to establish Concordia 27, a project which will convert a vacant building into a multi-faceted community center.

The release says the Concordia 27 project has a particular focus on connecting the dots to address challenges faced by the community, including health disparities, trauma, food insecurity, unemployment, transportation access, and affordable housing.

The state’s investment is funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. It will help to make Concordia 27’s community-focused project a reality.

Concordia 27 is projected to create more than twenty new full-time jobs in addition to dozens more in construction jobs as the site is developed. Plans for the completed project include:

Dedicated spaces for nonprofits, such as Milwaukee Center for Independence (MCFI), Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee (SWIM), and Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) plan to provide health, wellness, and housing supportive services

A commercial, demonstration, and incubator kitchen operated by MCFI, providing culinary workforce training for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities and those previously incarcerated, and creating over 20,000 daily meals, many of which will go to low-income students in southeast Wisconsin

Community gathering space

Plans for Concordia 27 also include 30 affordable housing units for seniors and working families.