Milwaukee community center vandalized, man gets probation

A man has been sentenced to probation for vandalizing windows and fish tanks inside a Milwaukee community center in 2022 – and it was all caught on video.

Bryce McNair, 33, pleaded guilty to mistreatment of animals and criminal damage to property. The court also ordered him to complete community service.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center after a man, since identified as McNair, attacked the community center aquariums with a pipe. When the deputies arrived, the found and arrested McNair.

The complaint said McNair complained that "people were harassing him, following him, and 'sending him naked pictures.'" There was a "large amount" of blood on his hands.

Bryce McNair

Two witnesses told deputies, per the complaint, that McNair got into the community center using a key fob. They said they heard a breaking sound and saw McNair "breaking 'everything else' in the lobby using a metal pipe, including the fish tanks."

Deputies noted water, fish tank accessories and glass was all over the floor of the community center lobby. Fish and turtles were also seen on the floor. In total, the complaint said six aquariums were shattered and at least 40-50 fish fell out of the drained tanks. Damage to the items at the community center was estimated to be $6,575.