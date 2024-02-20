Change at Milwaukee Common Council; turnover strong in last 4 years

Some of you in Milwaukee saw a second race on your election day ballot. It is who will represent you on the Common Council. At least 20% of the council will be new by April.

If it sounded quiet inside Wedgewood International School on Milwaukee's south side, that is because it was the first election of the year.

"I'm really disappointed today that I was number 36 (in her ward). Where is my district? Get out here. Go vote," said Mary Singer, voter.

Singer was one of just a handful of voters FOX6 News saw over 45 minutes at the District 11 polling place.

"I was raised and told always that it's your civic duty to go out and vote. I find it's important, and if you want to have a voice, that's what you need to do," Singer said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

But turnout is not the only talker. It is also turnover. At least 20% of the Milwaukee Common Council will be new by spring. District 11 voters will pick someone other than Mark Borkowski, who has served nearly a decade. Michael Murphy is stepping down in District 10 after 35 years. In District 7, voters will elect someone to succeed Khalif Rainey.

"Sometimes, people are stuck in their ways in how they do things. So, sometimes, you need some fresh people coming in and giving ideas, and hopefully those can spear some change," said Vanette Fitzgerald, voter.

That seemed to be a common thread bringing voters to the polls at the Department of Public Works facility after work on Tuesday.

"I'm sure a lot of the residents in Milwaukee see what I see, the fast cars, the garbage. We see politicians make these promises, but they're not fulfilling them. I want to see them fulfill the promises that they had stated," said Chris Smith, voter.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Change has been a constant at City Hall. Compared to four years ago, just four alders remain. That means around 75% of the city will have a new representative at City Hall.