Milwaukee Common Council passes ADU legislation in push for diverse housing

A proposed ordinance could allow you to make more money with your home in Milwaukee.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Common Council approved what’s called accessory dwelling units (ADU) on Tuesday, July 15. The Common Council split 8 to 7 to approve after months of debate.

The proposal defines them as having their own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, and is smaller in floor area than the main unit. Supporters say it's one part of growing Milwaukee, creating more options and places to live.

Local perspective:

"This is a well-deserved freedom that homeowners ought to have," said resident Cade Gerlach. "It's hard. Rents are increasing quite quickly. We have one of the most competitive rental markets in the country, at this point."

The city would only allow one on a parcel.

A single-family home’s owner could convert the current space into a separate unit, or add an addition.

For single-family or two-family homes, the owner could add a detached unit.

During the building permit application, the city would require one owner to live in the home unless the whole home hasn’t been built yet.

It must also follow certain rules, like total floor area, building height and how far away it is from the property line.

The other side:

"What happens inside the four walls of my home, frankly, is of no concern to my neighbors," Alderman Peter Burgelis said.

Alderman Scott Spiker voted against the proposal.

"Under the legislation that passed, I could live next door to you, and do this as a matter of right, without informing you as my neighbor or any of the other neighbors," Spiker said. "I'm sure many of our constituencies would disagree if, with what happens in your four walls, if you're running an Airbnb out of there, I'm sure they very much like to know that."

"We have a housing crisis in the City of Milwaukee," Burgelis said. "What we've seen over time is we have less and less density."

Dig deeper:

Madison first started allowing ADUs in 2012, and city documents show 32 were built between then and 2024.

Wauwatosa started their ordinance in 2019 and a city spokesperson said they have two. That city, this year, is offering a $25,000 forgivable loan to the first four who meet the program requirements.

"I think it's going to have very limited impact, because I think most of these accessory dwelling units will, A, be expensive, looking at a construction cost of $250-300 a square foot," Alderman Robert Bauman said.

What's next:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is set to sign the ordinance on Wednesday, July 16.

So, ADUs could soon come to Milwaukee neighborhoods.