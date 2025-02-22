Milwaukee Comic Con 2025, fans enjoy 'family-friendly adventure'

article

The Brief Milwaukee Comic Con was back on Saturday. More than 200 tables featured vendors, artists and creators. Actors from the "Power Rangers" franchise were among the event's headline guests.



Milwaukee Comic Con was back on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Local perspective:

The annual event has gotten bigger over the past 10 years. More than 200 tables featured vendors, artists and creators at the Wisconsin State Park Exposition Center. Admission was $10 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.

"Comic Con, for me, is an awesome, lower-priced, family-friendly adventure every show and every time you come out," said organizer Randy Beasley.

Brenna Mejia, who played the Red Ranger in "Power Rangers: Dino Charge," was among the event's headline guests. And fans of the series from the '90s had a chance to meet Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy, who played "Bulk" and "Skull."