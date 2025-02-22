Milwaukee Comic Con 2025, fans enjoy 'family-friendly adventure'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Comic Con was back on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Local perspective:
The annual event has gotten bigger over the past 10 years. More than 200 tables featured vendors, artists and creators at the Wisconsin State Park Exposition Center. Admission was $10 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"Comic Con, for me, is an awesome, lower-priced, family-friendly adventure every show and every time you come out," said organizer Randy Beasley.
Brenna Mejia, who played the Red Ranger in "Power Rangers: Dino Charge," was among the event's headline guests. And fans of the series from the '90s had a chance to meet Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy, who played "Bulk" and "Skull."
The Source: FOX6 News attended Saturday's event for information in this report.