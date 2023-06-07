Milwaukee collision, vehicle vs. scooter; 12-year-old boy injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old boy is recovering from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter.
Police say the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 near 45th and Center in Milwaukee.
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Boy on scooter struck by vehicle near 45th and Center, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.