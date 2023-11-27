Milwaukee cold weather resources; mayor, homeless advocates offer info

article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson along with housing and homeless advocates will share plans on Monday, Nov. 27 to provide safety and resources for the people who are homeless in the city this winter season.

The mayor plans to hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Monday. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

The city plans to have warming shelter sites open by Monday, Dec. 4 and potentially close them by March 31, 2024. Anyone in need of services at warming shelters is urged to call 211 to get up-to-date information.

Warming shelter locations

Meanwhile, if members of the community see somebody they feel concerned about, they can contact street outreach teams at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Outreach is also proactively conducted Monday through Friday -- both during the day and overnight hours.

This is a developing story.