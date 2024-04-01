Milwaukee's City Attorney race heats up

Polls will open around Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 2. Milwaukee voters will elect the city attorney. Since 1984, there have only been two. This person and his staff of attorneys represent the city in court. The office advises the city and reviews possible ordinances, and also serves as the prosecutor against people alleged to have broken city law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Voters first elected Grant Langley as Milwaukee City Attorney in 1984. That was the case until 2020, when Tearman Spencer beat Langley.

City Attorney's office

City data reveals the city attorney's office had six resignations in the three years before Spencer. But from 2020 through September 2021, 14 staff resigned.

Back in 2021, Spencer blamed the rise in resignations partly on low pay, but also criticized the common council and the media.

Then in November 2023, the city’s inspector general called for Spencer to face criminal charges. The inspector said Spencer's deputy worked private cases on the city’s time.

The city this year settled a harassment case against Spencer.

Related article

The city agreed to pay $40,000 to one of Spencer's former staff attorneys.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

State Rep. Evan Goyke is looking to oust Spencer. The Wisconsin Democratic Party endorsed Goyke, as have groups as different as the teachers union and the police union.

Related article

Milwaukee voters won't see the name "Tearman Spencer" on the ballot. Instead. It's been shortened to just "T. Spencer."

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.