Milwaukee church tax: Rev. Jackson, church groups demand moratorium

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Rev. Jesse Jackson and Operation Rainbow PUSH joined forces on Tuesday, Nov. 30 with the Wisconsin State Baptist Convention, the Milwaukee leaders of the Church of God in Christ, MICAH, Pastors United, and Souls to the Polls to demand an immediate moratorium on Milwaukee's demand for churches to pay taxes under threat of foreclosure. 

This is a developing story.

