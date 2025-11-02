Milwaukee church steps up as SNAP delays leave families struggling

The Brief Holy Redeemer Church on Milwaukee’s north side is expanding food assistance amid SNAP delays. Volunteers say demand has surged as families struggle during the ongoing federal shutdown. The church plans to serve over 1,000 families through the holidays, keeping its pantry open twice a week.



With SNAP benefits still delayed two days into November, one Milwaukee church is stepping up to help families put food on the table.

What we know:

At Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ on the city’s north side, addressing hunger has become just as essential as Sunday worship. The church, home to roughly 2,500 members, operates the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry – serving hundreds of families each month.

Volunteer Gabrielle Mallory says she’s motivated by faith and compassion.

"We have to be there for each other and right now, a lot of people need help," she said.

Mallory helps load and distribute food for those in need.

"Go to pantries, load up, and ask people if they need any food and whatever I have, I will share it with them," she said.

Pantry coordinator Tanisha Collins-Johnson says the federal government shutdown and delayed SNAP benefits is a big factor in the growing demand.

"We’re seeing an influx of people come through the door that’s in need. Children, family, seniors – you’re seeing a lot more people coming to the food pantry," she said.

The church relies on donations from its congregation to keep the shelves stocked.

What they're saying:

"The little you think that may not be a lot, it may be a lot in God’s hands, so bring it," said Lead Pastor Jeremy Q. Henry. "We want to engage everyone in the community efforts here."

Efforts extend into the holiday season, where Holy Redeemer expects to serve more than 1,000 families across the city.

"The service never stops," Mallory said. "This is a highly needed service right now when it comes to providing food to people that need it."

No matter the state of the government shutdown, church leaders say the pantry will remain open every Wednesday and Sunday – continuing to make hunger relief a priority.