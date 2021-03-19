Church holds vaccine clinic, leaders tell people not to skip their turn

A little after 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, the 400th COVID-19 vaccine was administered at Greater New Birth Church.

Church leaders encouraged people to not skip their turn.

"Having personally experienced it and gone through it. I don’t want anyone in our community who does not have to suffer it to suffer it," Bishop RJ Burt said.

The bishop is a COVID-19 survivor. He's pleading those in Milwaukee's 10 most vulnerable zip codes get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Bishop RJ Burt

"It is important and crucial we want to make sure our people are safe," he said.

On Friday, Greater New Birth Church on the city’s northwest side transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site for a one-day-only event.

"People are coming in. They are registering. They are filling out their forms. They are taking a seat and they are being informed on what’s going to be happening," Pastor Debra Harris Jones said.

Pastor Debra Harris Jones

Over a thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

"This happens to be one of the highest risk communities, that’s why we’re very happy to co-host with Greater New Birth," said Michele Lebourgeois of Milwaukee Health Services.

The community turned out in large numbers. By the afternoon, the 400th vaccine was administered.

The city's health commissioner says there are already talks for a second event.

"It’s a perfect location, it’s a great partnership," Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said.

FOX6 spoke with a couple who were getting their shot.

"I’m overwhelmed but it’s a good overwhelming feeling," Charlika Harrison said.

They encouraged others to get their doses too.

"Believe in your faith be strong, it’s best to be safe than sorry," Bob Harrison said.

On Monday, the next community sites will be at North and South Division high schools.