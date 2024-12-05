Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting; 111th annual celebration

The Brief Milwaukee tipped off the holiday season with its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5. 2024 marks the 111th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee. This year's 64-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by a family from their home near 48th Street and Washington Boulevard.



The City of Milwaukee is ready to tip off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday evening, Dec. 5.

2024 marks the 111th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.

This year’s event is took place on the plaza at Fiserv Forum in Cheer District. The holiday fun culminated with the tree lighting program at 6 p.m. The tree was illuminated by We Energies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This year's 64-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by the Yeager family from their home near 48th Street and Washington Boulevard.