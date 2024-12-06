Christmas tree fire prevention, Milwaukee Fire Department tips

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department has tips to prevent Christmas tree fires. A demonstration showed the effectiveness sprinkler systems can have.



Christmas is just around the corner, and prepping for the big day can be quite exciting – especially when it comes to putting up the tree. However, there are some dangers to be aware of to protect you and your holiday spirit.

"If you are going to have a tree in your home, and we have Christmas tree fires every year, I don't know that people fully appreciate how fast these things burn once they go up," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department and the National Fire Sprinkler Association teamed up on Friday to hold a dry Christmas tree demonstration. Two rooms were set up: one with, and one without, a sprinkler system. The room with the sprinklers was able to put out the fire in a timely manner, while the one without sprinklers continued to burn until firefighters put it out. The event aimed to show the vital role a working sprinkler system and smoke alarms can play in fire safety.

MFD has tips to minimize the possibility of fires when choosing a natural Christmas tree.

Make sure the tree is not dry

Water the tree every day

Keep the tree away from any heat sources

Featured article