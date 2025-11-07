Milwaukee child death investigation; 3-year-old unresponsive, died at hospital

article

The Brief A three-year-old child was found unresponsive near 29th and Auer in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 7. The child was taken to Children's Wisconsin where the child died. The ME's report says the preliminary manner of death is homicide, and MPD is investigating.



Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a three-year-old child.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 6 at about 6:30 a.m., the child was found unresponsive near 29th and Auer.

The child was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where the child died.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The child has been identified as Da'Quarius Berry by both a woman who says she is the boy's mother, and by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

That woman spoke with FOX6 off-camera and also said that the police executed a search warrant at her home Thursday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the child may have died, but a demographic report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the preliminary manner of death is homicide.