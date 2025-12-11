Milwaukee ceremony welcomes new U.S. citizens from 16+ countries

The Brief Immigrants from more than 16 countries became U.S. citizens during a ceremony in Milwaukee. New citizens described long processing times and recent uncertainty in the naturalization system. Participants said the milestone marks security, opportunity, and a better future for their families.



Immigrants representing more than 16 countries celebrated becoming U.S. citizens Thursday, taking the Oath of Allegiance at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee during a ceremony that marked the final step in a long and emotional journey for many.

Local perspective:

Gonni Tromp proudly stood with close friends as she completed the process after decades of living in the United States.

"After 40 years, it was time to make it permanent," said Gonni Tromp, a Netherlands immigrant. "For me, it's just security for the future that I don't have to worry."

Tromp was joined by Yvette Robinson and Shiv Kaushik, who each described the milestone as a life-changing moment.

"It's for a better life," said Yvette Robinson of Jamaica.

"It's long and stressful, but we're glad that we are finally here," said Shiv Kaushik. "It was a bit scary with all this happening and my family here, my kids are here and I was a bit nervous so it was a journey."

Big picture view:

Immigration attorneys say the naturalization process has grown more uncertain in recent years. Attorney Marc Christopher noted that interviews and ceremonies now take far longer than they once did.

"We are seeing many people who are hesitant applying for citizenship mostly because of the rhetoric that you hear in the news everyday and people should not hesitate to apply for citizenship. Another thing that we are seeing is a long delay of the interview and the time of the oath ceremony," Christopher said. "Now we are seeing people from certain countries have to go through an extra step that they never have to go through in the past."

Despite the challenges, new citizens said the day marked a turning point and a dream realized.

"[I’m] so excited to be a citizen. I'm free," said Robinson.

Waving American flags and celebrating with loved ones, the group embraced a future they say they do not take for granted.

"It's the land of opportunities," Kaushik said. "It's given me a lot."

What you can do:

Officials with the U.S. District Court say naturalization ceremonies are held once a month at the courthouse. For more information on these Naturalization Ceremonies, visit the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin website.