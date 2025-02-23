Milwaukee Central City Plaza building; meeting on its future

The Brief Advocacy and preservation groups in Milwaukee are trying to save part of the Central City Plaza building from being demolished. The Salvation Army owns two of the three buildings in the complex. The Salvation Army wants to demolish the smaller building to expand its temporary sheltering.



One of the three buildings that make up the Central City Plaza complex on Milwaukee's near north side could soon be on the chopping block.

Historic building

What we know:

Built in 1973, the three buildings near 6th and Vine were once the hub for the city's first Black-owned shopping center.

On Sunday, advocacy groups held a public meeting to raise support to get the complex designated as historic.

The Salvation Army owns two of the three buildings in the complex. In January, they said they're using one for temporary sheltering, and they want to demolish the smaller building to expand it.

Advocates say they're not trying to stand in the way of a homeless shelter.

What they're saying:

"We are trying to preserve it," Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Executive Director Emma Rudd said. "We are trying to work with the Salvation Army to show them that there are ways to not only preserve the building but adaptively reuse it."

A legacy

Local perspective:

Kim Robinson Sr.’s father, Alzonzo Robinson Jr., was the city's first Black-registered architect who designed the buildings. He more than recognizes his dad's popularity, and now he also wants to preserve his legacy.

"I’m proud of my dad and what he did," Robinson Sr. said. "As a young kid you don’t recognize how popular your dad is."

Robinson said it's important to hold on to certain aspects of the past, especially with a history so close to home.

"I just hope that it stays, stays around for the next generation."

What's next:

There will be a meeting on April 15 for the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee. Robinson said they will be voting to give the complex historic status, and he's hoping the public will come to voice support.