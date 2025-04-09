Milwaukee Central City Plaza building gains support for historic status

article

The push to preserve some Milwaukee buildings is taking the next step toward becoming a reality.

What we know:

The Bronzeville Advisory Committee on Wednesday, April 9, voted to support the historic designation of three properties in Milwaukee's Central City Plaza complex on the city's near north side. The three buildings near 6th and Vine were built in 1973.

They were once the hub for the city's first Black-owned shopping center.

It was also designed by the city's first registered Black architect.

The backstory:

The Salvation Army owns two of those buildings. In January, they said they're using one for temporary sheltering, and they want to demolish the smaller building to expand it.

Milwaukee's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee will now take up the consideration at a meeting on Tuesday, April 15.

What they're saying:

Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan General Secretary Major Rachel Stouder provided the following statement:

"The Salvation Army remains committed to expanding critical services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness while also respecting the historical significance of Cental City Plaza. We understand the importance of this site to the Bronzeville community and to the City of Milwaukee. We are actively working with local leaders, preservation advocates and city officials to explore a solution that honors the past while addressing the present needs of the community. Our architects are currently reviewing the existing infrastructure to determine how we can best integrate it into our plans, ensuring we maximize our ability to serve those in need. This location is uniquely positioned to provide direct access to essential services, transportation and other community resources, making it an irreplaceable asset in our efforts to break the cycle of homelessness. We look forward to continuing an open and collaborative dialogue as we work toward a plan that benefits both the community and the individuals we serve."