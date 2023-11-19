Milwaukee celebrates World Day of Remembrance

The city of Milwaukee took part in World Day of Remembrance for the first time on Sunday, Nov. 19.

It’s the third Sunday in November every year and recognizes and honors those who have died or been seriously injured in car crashes and other reckless driving.

A trove of organizations is working to ensure they didn't die in vain. The event was organized by the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE.

Inside All Saints Catholic Church, Sunday’s harmonies hit a deeper tone of healing.

"We've lost too many lives, and not just this year," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "And not just last year, but for too many years."

Abbie Strong lost her husband, pastor Aaron Strong, in a crash last year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"That gaping hole in your heart may heal, but the pain, the loss and the impact on your life are permanent," she said. "You constantly have an invisible tattoo on your forehead that labels you as a widow, a widower, an orphan or childless. The list goes on and on."

That's why politicians, public safety officials and safe-driving organizations say the time for change is now.

"We all have a role to drive safely, to remind others to drive safely, but also to support efforts for safer driving and behaviors in our city," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

The Coalition for Safe Driving MKE will now host an event similar to this on the third Sunday in November every year, while hoping the list of victims gets shorter over time.