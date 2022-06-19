Milwaukee celebrates Juneteenth on MLK Drive

On Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, people in Milwaukee celebrated the national holiday on the city's north side.

"I really just appreciate the vibe, and everything that’s going and the acknowledgment of the government on something we’ve been celebrating for years," said Alicia Gilmore.

She has gone to the festival for years – but this year felt different.

"Just kind of more acknowledgment of people knowing about it that maybe didn’t know about it before," said Gilmore.

She was one of the hundreds of people celebrating Juneteenth in Milwaukee.

The holiday marks the day the last group of slaves in Texas found out they were free. It officially became a federal holiday in 2021.

"I love Juneteenth Day forever," said Deborah Hill.

This was the 51st year for Juneteenth celebrations in Milwaukee, making it one of the oldest celebrations in the country.

Vendors lined MLK Drive, and a parade kicked off the festival.

People celebrating Sunday said it felt good to be together again.

"Just interacting with people in the community, people I haven’t seen in years, old co-workers, old-school people, so I just love being around my people," said Syreeta Robinson.

"Just bringing people back together and socialize and, you know, no violence," said Deborah Hill.