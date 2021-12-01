Milwaukee receives perfect score; HRC's Municipal Equality Index

article

The City of Milwaukee has received another perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipality Equality Index, city leaders announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1. A news release says in 2021, only 110 out of a total of 506 cities rated received perfect scores.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Tom Barrett joined the City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, and representatives from the Human Rights Campaign, Fair Wisconsin and FORGE for the announcement.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization. The national 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) report is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ inclusiveness in municipal law and policy.

Milwaukee's Equal Rights Commission works to promote racial, social and economic equity to the residents of Milwaukee. The news release says right now, the Commission is working to implement procedures to bring gender-inclusive restrooms to city buildings, include preferred language protection under Chapter 109 of the Milwaukee Code of Ordinances and safely restart in-person community-wide listening sessions.

The Equal Rights Commission also presents an informal virtual discussion on current topics in human rights available to the public each month on its Facebook page.