Milwaukee car fire, boy found dead; 5th person now charged

The Brief A fifth person is charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy. Court filings said the boy was shot, and his body was found after a car fire. One of the five is accused of killing the boy, while the others are accused of harboring/aiding a felon.



Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged a fifth person in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found after a car fire last month.

Court records show 24-year-old Keyshawn Barnett is now charged with harboring/aiding a felon in the case. His bond was set at $5,000 on March 3.

The backstory:

Makai Neal was found dead inside a gray Honda Accord on the night of Feb. 10. The car had been set on fire near 26th and Locust.

The Milwaukee County assistant medical examiner determined Neal's cause of death was multiple gunshots and the manner of death was homicide.

Keyshawn Barnett; DJ Chandler; Charles Roby; Shatianna Williams; Shatise Williams

Prosecutors previously charged 21-year-old Charles Roby with first-degree reckless homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson and more in the case. DJ Chandler, Shatianna Williams and Shatise Williams were previously charged with harboring/aiding a felon. Chandler is also charged with a gun felony.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Roby and Chandler had been hanging out with Neal earlier that night when Roby accused Neal of stealing a gun from him and taking it from him.

According to a criminal complaint, Neal "began calling his cousin" to tell him what happened when Roby shot the boy. Prosecutors said the boy was yelling "to be taken to the hospital" when Roby drove off with Neal.

Investigators said Roby called a friend. With Shatianna Williams and her mother, Shatise Williams, listening, he said "he had to finish [the victim] off" because he was afraid he would tell on him. The women were later seen buying a can of gas for Roby, according to police.

Scene near 26th and Locust

A complaint said Barnett was present when Neal was shot, present when the defendants went to fill up the gas can and there when the car was torched. Chandler was also present.

What's next:

Court records show all five defendants are due in court for hearings on March 19.