Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated

A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.

"It’s extremely frustrating," said Zachary Johnson, victim.

Around the Merrill Park housing complex, glass shimmers on the ground. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing problems there.

"This is really disheartening and discouraging," said Johnson, who owns a Toyota Corolla that was recently broken into twice in the last month-and-a-half.

"They went through the glove compartment," Johnson said.

Johnson is one of the lucky ones.

"I have my insurance keep going up," said Jessie Thomas, who has had five car break-ins in the last year.

The latest crime happened last week. Nothing as stolen this time, but that has not been the case in the past.

"The first one they broke in, they took my gun out of there," Thomas said.

Residents like Don Carbage said their complaints and concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

"It’s a group of us that has been victimized and nobody’s doing anything," Carbage said.

The residents want that to change. They are asking for more security in a place that houses the elderly and disabled.

"It makes everyone feel insecure and unsafe because we never know when one of the residents might be out there when the cars are being vandalized," Johnson said.

Residents are tired of the crime and ready for a return to peace.

"We would like to have our security. We’re older people. We need to feel secure here," Carbage said.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News they are aware of four of the break-ins. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Housing Authority for comment, but have not heard back.