Milwaukee businesses benefit from Bucks playoff run

Visit Milwaukee estimates each home playoff game is bringing roughly $3 million in revenue to the city...

A Bucks NBA finals appearance would boost that number even higher...

But in the meantime, local businesses and organizations are also getting in on the excitement.

"The city is abuzz and people want to do something to get in on it."

As a herd of fans takes over the Cream City...

"People want to be out during the games," Matt Wessel said

The owner of Milwaukee Pretzel Company says the need for the product is coming in hot (oven video).

"We’re seeing an uptick in orders," he said.

Wessel, who previously worked for the Bucks, is a lifelong fan. And recently debuted this pretzel — it's been a hit on social media.

"We have some very talented people who can handle dough very well," said Wessel.

It's not for sale but fans can give the soft pretzel a taste at many businesses in and around the Deer District, like Good City Brewing and the MECCA.

"It’s kind of like a cool full-circle moment. It’s always special to see our products wherever they are."

As excitement revs up...

"It’s all meant for a little bit of fun and smirks," said Rev Pop owner Scott Starr.

Rev Pop is putting a positive spin on recent negative comments from the hosts of ESPN’s first take.

"Loyal Citizen of Terrible City, Milwaukee Wisconsin," said Starr of the shirt they designed.

The design branding firm in Bay View just launched the t-shirts -- made from 100% recycled fabric -- for 35 bucks apiece.

"People live here and they’re proud of the city… it’s like a small little Cheers. Everybody knows everybody and we like that," said Starr.

And the greater good... rolls on.

Starr is donating all profits to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

"We’re not NOT a terrible city if we don’t do something good out of it, right?"

Interested in a shirt? You can find them here.

Depending on the response -- Starr says he's also exploring having the shirts printed locally.

